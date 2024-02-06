News & Insights

BioTech
GEHC

GE HealthCare forecasts 2024 profit largely above estimates

February 06, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare GEHC.O forecast 2024 profit largely above Wall Street expectations and beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on strong demand for its imaging devices, sending the company's shares up 2% before the bell on Tuesday.

Demand for medical devices has seen a post-pandemic surge as customers, particularly older adults, in the United States are returning to hospitals for procedures such as hip and knee replacements.

Companies such as Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N and Boston Scientific BSX.N topped sales estimates in the medical devices segment during their quarterly results.

GE HealthCare has four medical device businesses - imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics - with imaging being the largest.

The company's imaging segment reported revenue of $2.83 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $2.82 billion, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, GE HealthCare expects an annual profit of $4.20 to $4.35 per share, the midpoint of which was above estimates of $4.22.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to estimates of $1.07.

GE HealthCare reported total revenue of $5.21 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC
JNJ
BSX
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.