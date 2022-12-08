GE HealthCare Expects Organic Revenue Growth To Be Mid-single Digits

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare will present its medium-term financial targets at an Investor Day in New York ahead of its planned Spin-off as an independent company. It expects organic revenue growth to be mid-single digits and adjusted EBIT margin to be high teens to 20%.

The Spin-Off is expected to complete after market close on January 3, 2023; Its public trading is set for January 4, 2023.

GE said it will broadcast the event live via webcast Thursday starting at 8:00am EST and it is expected to last approximately 3.5 hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.