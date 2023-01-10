BioTech
GE HealthCare expects organic revenue growth of 5%-7% in 2023

January 10, 2023 — 06:48 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC.O expects 2023 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 5% to 7%, the company said on Tuesday, citing robust customer demand, fulfillment of older orders, and improved pricing.

The forecast is in line with the company's medium-term target of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth that it gave last month.

"While inflation remains a factor, we are seeing the supply chain environment continue to improve with demand for our products and services growing in 2023," Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said in a statement.

GE HealthCare had garnered about $18.3 billion in revenue last year, according to preliminary data, with a 7% organic growth.

