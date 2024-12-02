News & Insights

GE HealthCare Expands Sonic DL To 3D Volumetric Imaging

December 02, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Sunday launched its Sonic DL for 3D, the latest tool in its imaging technology lineup, to offer speed, accuracy, and clarity to healthcare providers.

Sonic DL was first introduced in 2023 for Cardiac MRI.

The healthcare technology company is now expanding Sonic DL to include 3D imaging, making it useful for brain, spine, orthopedic, body scans, and heart exams. The latest update aims to maintain its remarkable 12x speed boost and cut scan times by up to 86 percent.

Sonic DL for 3D builds on GE HealthCare's success of AIR Recon DL, which has helped over 34 million patients to date.

Kelly Londy, President and CEO, Global MR, GE HealthCare, said, "Now, with Sonic DL's expansion to 3D and its ability to combine with AIR Recon DL, we're offering a combination of speed, accuracy, and clarity."

Friday, GEHC had closed its regular trading 0.27% higher at $83.22 on the Nasdaq. In the extended trading, GEHC was up 0.91% further to $83.98.

