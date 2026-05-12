GE HealthCare Expands SIGNA MR Portfolio With AI-Powered Tools

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced a series of advancements in its next-generation SIGNA MR portfolio to accelerate research discovery and translate innovation into clinical impact. The company will showcase these innovations at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) 2026 Annual Meeting.

GE HealthCare is focused on supporting the research ecosystem by enabling researchers to explore new questions, expand collaboration and translate discoveries more efficiently for broader clinical impact through high-performance MR systems and collaborative research tools.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, GEHC shares dropped 2.8% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 24.8% compared with the industry’s 26.1% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9% in the same timeframe.

The latest AI-powered MR innovations by GEHC are expected to strengthen the company’s position in the global medical imaging market. Advanced technologies like Sonic DL, SIGNA One and helium-efficient MRI systems can drive higher adoption and research collaborations, and enhance leadership in AI-imaging, giving GE HealthCare a strong competitive advantage in the healthcare technology sector.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion.



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More on the Innovations

Key innovations include the FDA 510(k) pending status of Sonic DL for 2D imaging beyond cardiac cine, designed to support up to 85% of MR exams while improving image quality and Signal-to-Noise Ratio.

At the core of these innovations is SIGNA One, an AI-powered workflow ecosystem that includes AI-guided workflows, simplified user experiences and one-click switching between clinical and research modes. Built on this platform, the 510(k)-cleared SIGNA Bolt 3T MRI system supports precision diagnostics while reducing operational costs and energy consumption.

GE HealthCare also introduced SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, a helium-light MRI technology using less than 1% helium while eliminating vent pipe requirements without compromising image efficiency.

The company expanded AIR Recon DL with support for Zero Echo Time (ZTE) and Silenz low-acoustic-noise imaging to improve MR bone and lung imaging. It also launched SIGNA Studio, a software development and collaboration suite to make MR research tools accessible and easier to deploy.

GEHC announced installations of its investigational MAGNUS head-only MR scanner at King’s College London and West China Hospital to advance neuroscience research. The company will also showcase cardiac imaging cases from AZ Delta, demonstrating the SIGNA Sprint Elite’s imaging efficiency.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the magnetic resonance imaging market is valued at $8.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging quality and the growing adoption by medical professionals are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, GE HealthCare exited the first quarter of 2026, wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues surpassed the same. Adjusted earnings per share fell short, reflecting pressure on profitability. However, top-line performance was driven by strong commercial execution in Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, including Flyrcado, Advanced Visualization Solutions and Imaging, as well as services across the United States, EMEA and Rest of World. Performance was impacted by a PDx supplier issue, tariff headwinds and elevated costs related to memory chips, oil and freight, which weighed on margins.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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