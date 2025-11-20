Markets
GE HealthCare To Buy Intelerad For $2.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) on Thursday said it has agreed to buy Intelerad, a medical imaging software provider for the healthcare industry, for a purchase price of $2.3 billion paid in cash.

The company said the acquisition demonstrates its continued commitment to cloud-enabled and AI-powered solutions across care settings and furthers the company's aim to triple its offerings of cloud-enabled products by 2028.

Intelerad is a medical imaging software and digital enterprise workflow solutions company with a significant presence in outpatient ambulatory care settings.

"As hospital and ambulatory care providers face increased demand for imaging and rising patient volumes, they are looking to simplify and unify their workflows," said Peter Arduini, President and CEO of GE HealthCare. "Our acquisition of Intelerad will bring additional cloud-enabled and intelligent solutions in radiology and cardiology into our portfolio of products and extend our capabilities into outpatient networks, enabling care teams to be more efficient, improve outcomes, and deliver precision care for patients globally. As a result, we expect to accelerate our growth in SaaS products and recurring revenues as we take another evolutionary step to grow into a healthcare solutions provider."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. GE HealthCare intends to fund this transaction with cash on hand and proceeds from debt financing.

