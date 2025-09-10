Markets
GEHC

GE HealthCare To Buy Icometrix For Undisclosed Sum

September 10, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.(GEHC), a medical technology company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Icometrix, a Belgian provider of AI-powered brain imaging analysis for neurological disorders. GE HealthCare intends to fund this acquisition with cash on hand.

Kelly Londy, President & CEO, MR, GE HealthCare, said: "Our anticipated acquisition of icometrix and its icobrain solutions supports our goal to help clinicians deliver high-quality, timely care to meet this increased demand in MR technology."

The planned acquisition is expected to strengthen GE HealthCare's clinical decision support applications for timely diagnosis and monitoring throughout the neuro treatment pathways.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.