GE Healthcare Boosts Its COVID-19 Efforts

GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy issued a statement Thursday detailing the company's efforts to help the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. The unit of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has operations in more than 160 countries, and reported revenue of $19 billion in 2018.

"To help address this global challenge, we have increased our manufacturing capacity and output of equipment -- including CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors and ventilators -- important in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, while taking steps to ensure safe operations for our employees," said Murphy.

Unprecedented demand

Murphy also said that, given the evolving pandemic, the business was continuing to explore what it could do to support the rapidly growing demand for the services and equipment it provides. Among the specific actions it's taking are:

Increasing ventilator production by adding manufacturing lines and worker shifts;

Hiring additional employees and shifting current employees as needed;

Working with suppliers to manage supply chains and prevent shortages;

Offering clinical and technical expertise in working with global regulators;

Providing personal protective equipment to its field service engineers, monitoring field service employee health, and increasing remote diagnostic and repair capabilities for customer devices.

Murphy also noted that its teams are working around the clock to support its partners and customers on the front lines in the world's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, as well as diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19.

