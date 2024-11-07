GE HealthCare announces offering of 13.28M shares of common stock for holders

GE HealthCare (GEHC) Technologies announced the launch of a secondary underwritten public offering of 13.28M shares of its common stock. GE HealthCare is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange. Prior to the closing of the offering, GE Aerospace is expected to exchange the GEHC shares for indebtedness of GE Aerospace held by Morgan Stanley Bank, an affiliate of Morgan Stanley & Co., the selling stockholder in the offering by designation of the MS Lender. Following the debt-for-equity exchange, if consummated, Morgan Stanley & Co., as the selling stockholder in the offering, intends to sell the GEHC shares to the underwriters in the offering. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

