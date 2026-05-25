GE HealthCare and UW Medicine Radiology Expand CT, MI Research Tie

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently entered into a research collaboration with the University of Washington Department of Radiology (UW Medicine Radiology), focused on advancing computed tomography (“CT”) and molecular imaging (“MI”) technologies. The initiative aims to automate workflows across cardiology, oncology and theranostics while supporting faster clinical translation of next-generation imaging technologies.

Per management, molecular imaging and CT are converging more than ever to improve disease detection and characterization throughout the patient journey. The collaboration with UW Medicine Radiology will help to advance imaging technologies that provide more precise, actionable insights and support greater precision in diagnostic imaging innovation.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have lost 0.2% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 21.7% compared with the industry’s 22.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.6% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, the collaboration strengthens GEHC’s position in advanced diagnostic imaging and precision medicine by deepening its 30-year relationship with UW Medicine Radiology. The partnership provides GEHC with a platform to refine and validate next-generation CT and molecular imaging technologies in real-world clinical settings, supporting broader adoption across global healthcare systems. The initiative also supports GEHC’s strategy of combining AI, automation and imaging hardware to improve workflow efficiency and deliver personalized patient care.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Strategic Collaboration

The research collaboration between UW Medicine Radiology and GE HealthCare is focused on advancing CT, MI and theranostics to improve diagnosis, treatment and patient care. The partnership is built around two core programs aimed at accelerating innovation in imaging technologies and clinical workflows.

The CT program seeks to advance CT imaging science and clinical practice through research, collaboration and education. Key efforts include generating clinical evidence to support the adoption of spectral imaging technologies and improving CT workflows through automation and software tools that enhance efficiency for clinicians and patient experiences.

The MI and theranostics initiatives are designed to support personalized cancer care by integrating advanced diagnostic imaging, AI-enabled software and radiopharmaceuticals. The collaboration will focus on developing clinical evidence for innovative imaging protocols, applying deep learning to improve treatment planning and clinical trial matching, and creating advanced oncology imaging and image-processing solutions that enable precise, personalized care.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. diagnostic imaging market is valued at $10.57 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.

Factors like the AI-driven workflow and image interpretation, shift of imaging volumes to outpatient and ambulatory settings, rapid penetration of portable and handheld ultrasound/X-ray systems are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced a series of advancements in its next-generation SIGNA MR portfolio, including the FDA 510(k)-pending Sonic DL for faster AI-powered 2D imaging, the AI-enabled SIGNA One workflow ecosystem and the next-generation SIGNA Bolt 3T MRI system. The company also introduced the helium-free SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, expanded AIR Recon DL support for ZTE and Silenz imaging and launched SIGNA Studio research collaboration tools. In neuroscience, GE HealthCare announced new installations of its investigational MAGNUS head-only MR scanner at King’s College London and West China Hospital.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.