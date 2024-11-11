GE HealthCare and RadNet collaborate in imaging systems innovation

GE HealthCare (GEHC) and DeepHealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet (RDNT), announced a strategic collaboration to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of AI in imaging. Together, the two companies aim to develop SmartTechnology solutions that harness the power of AI to address key challenges across the imaging value chain, including helping increase the efficiency of imaging interpretation and reporting, enabling collaboration across care teams, improving the clinical interpretation of images, and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. The two companies will first work to bring together DeepHealth’s AI-based SmartMammo workflow and clinical solution and GE HealthCare’s patient-centric Senographe Pristina mammography system to add AI-powered clinical imaging support to breast cancer screening. Through this collaboration, the two companies also seek to include Smart Alerts, a DeepHealth workflow solution to be integrated with Senographe Pristina that will utilize rapid AI processing with the goal of alerting imaging sites to cases with potentially suspicious lesions in minutes. The two companies’ agreement will enable GE Healthcare to distribute SmartMammo and other DeepHealth solutions to imaging providers in the United States as part of GE HealthCare’s comprehensive portfolio of imaging technologies. In addition to collaborating on SmartMammo, GE HealthCare and RadNet’s DeepHealth intend to explore areas of further collaboration for SmartTechnology solutions in other modalities and clinical domains, to expand the access to and impact of AI-based workflows.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.