GE HealthCare In Agreement With CardioNavix To Distribute Flyrcado In U.S.

September 08, 2025 — 09:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Monday announced a Distribution and Services Agreement (DSA) with CardioNavix, a part of the CDL Nuclear Technologies services group, for GE HealthCare's cardiac PET imaging agent Flyrcado in the U.S.

"CDL Nuclear Technologies is a trusted name in private cardiology and nuclear imaging, and today's announcement underscores the confidence both organizations have in Flyrcado's potential. This agreement helps establish the foundation needed to support GE HealthCare's vision for Flyrcado's growth in outpatient cardiac PET imaging and reinforces our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care," said Eric Ruedinger, vice president and general manager of GE HealthCare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics division for the U.S. and Canada.

