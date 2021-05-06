GE Healthcare Acquires Zionex For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare (GE) Thursday announced the acquisition of privately held France based Zionexa, an in-vivo oncology and neurology biomarker company. The financial term of the deal is not disclosed.

GE aims to develop and bring to market Zionexa's pipeline biomarkers, as well as the recently FDA-approved PET imaging agent, Cerianna as an adjunct to biopsy for the detection of estrogen receptor-positive lesions metastatic breast cancer patients.

Kevin O'Neill, President, and CEO of GE Healthcare Pharmaceutical Diagnostics said Zionexa's products are aimed at enabling more precise diagnosis, improved treatment decision-making, and ultimately better clinical outcomes for patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.