GE HealthCare Acquires Intelligent Ultrasound's Clinical AI Business

GE HealthCare GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical artificial intelligence (AI) software business, a move aimed at reshaping its ultrasound portfolio.

The deal, signed in July 2024, is valued at $51 million and aligns with GE HealthCare’s broader strategy of integrating AI to enhance patient outcomes, improve clinical workflows and advance medical imaging. This acquisition, along with the earlier deals, is set to strengthen GE HealthCare’s capabilities in the competitive field of AI-driven medical technologies.

Key Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition focuses on Intelligent Ultrasound’s clinical AI business, which includes ScanNav Assist AI technology that powers solutions such as SonoLystlive and SonoLyst X/IR. These tools are already integrated into GE HealthCare’s Voluson Expert and Voluson Signature ultrasound devices. This transaction is aimed at improving GEHC’s AI-driven image analysis tools, which are designed to make ultrasound diagnosis smarter and more efficient by enhancing image recognition and streamlining workflows.

The deal excludes Intelligent Ultrasound’s NeedleTrainer products and its simulation business, which remains focused on developing ultrasound simulation technology. Additionally, GE HealthCare has announced plans to incorporate a team of Intelligent Ultrasound R&D experts to accelerate AI innovation, particularly for its Women’s Health ultrasound devices and the broader ultrasound portfolio.

Strategic Benefits for GE HealthCare

With ScanNav Assist AI technology in its arsenal, GE HealthCare has gained access to a cutting-edge AI innovation pipeline that is expected to drive future research in AI-enabled image recognition. Intelligent Ultrasound’s AI technology is especially valuable for GE HealthCare’s Women’s Health ultrasound devices, where complex diagnostic tasks can be automated and repetitive processes can be reduced.

AI-powered solutions, such as those developed by Intelligent Ultrasound, are crucial in reducing manual processes, increasing workflow efficiency and improving job satisfaction for healthcare workers.

GEHC’s Peer Performance

Stryker SYK, Medtronic MDT and Veradigm MDRX are some other companies making progress in the medical AI field to boost their respective businesses.

Stryker entered into a definitive agreement in August to acquire care.ai, a privately held company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology and ambient intelligence solutions. This acquisition should bolster Stryker’s healthcare IT and wirelessly connected medical device portfolio. Stryker's acquisition of care.ai is part of its ongoing strategy of tuck-in acquisitions.

In July, Medtronic launched a new Live Stream function for the Touch Surgery ecosystem of digital technologies. Medtronic’s Touch Surgery Live Stream includes 14 new AI algorithms that should help enhance digital capabilities within post-operative analysis, especially for laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery. Medtronic’s latest offering is part of the company’s effort to integrate computing power in operating rooms around the globe.

Veradigm signed a deal to acquire ScienceIO for $140 million earlier this year. The acquisition will help the company integrate AI in organizing large amounts of patient data at healthcare providers and payers to improve workflows and patient outcomes. Veradign may also implement ScienceIO’s AI models for diverse healthcare use cases, including patient anonymization, record linkage, information extraction, summarization and predictive analytics.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.