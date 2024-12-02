GE HealthCare to acquire remaining 50% stake in Nihon Medi-Physics

GE HealthCare (GEHC) has agreed to acquire full ownership of Nihon Medi-Physics, by purchasing from Sumitomo Chemical the 50% stake it does not already own. Sumitomo and GE HealthCare expect the agreement to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. NMP’s product portfolio includes GE HealthCare radiopharmaceuticals used to enable clinical images across neurology, cardiology and oncology procedures, such as its amyloid visualization radiotracer, Vizamyl Injection, used in the Alzheimer’s pathway; DaTSCAN Injection used to evaluate patients with suspected Parkinson’s Disease or Dementia with Lewy Bodies; and Myoview, used in Spect myocardial perfusion imaging for the evaluation of known or suspected coronary artery disease. NMP, headquartered in Tokyo, was formed in 1973 and generated revenues of $183M in 2023. In addition to 13 manufacturing facilities, NMP also focuses on research and development, including nonclinical and clinical development of radiotracers and theranostics research. GE HealthCare has held its 50% stake in NMP since acquiring Amersham in 2004 and holds three positions on its board of directors. The company expects this transaction to be neutral to adjusted EPS in year one and accretive thereafter.

