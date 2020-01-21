BioTech

GE granted license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co has received a license from the U.S. Treasury Department to help in the investigation of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down by Iranian forces, a GE spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

