GE granted license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran

Contributor
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co has received a license from the U.S. Treasury Department to help in the investigation of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down by Iranian forces, a GE spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this month that the department would grant sanction waivers to allow Americans or anyone else to participate in the investigation of the Jan. 8 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 near Tehran that killed all 176 people onboard.

GE co-owns with France's Safran SA SAF.PA the French-U.S. firm CFM that made the plane's engines.

