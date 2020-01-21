GE granted license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N has received a license from the U.S. Treasury Department to help in the investigation of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down by Iranian forces, a GE spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this month that the department would grant sanction waivers to allow Americans or anyone else to participate in the investigation of the Jan. 8 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 near Tehran that killed all 176 people onboard.

GE co-owns with France's Safran SA SAF.PA the French-U.S. firm CFM that made the plane's engines.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.