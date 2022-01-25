GE expects better profit, higher cash flow in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N on Tuesday forecast higher profit and higher free cash flow this year after reporting higher-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.