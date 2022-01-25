Companies
GE expects better profit, higher cash flow in 2022

Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N on Tuesday forecast higher profit and higher free cash flow this year after reporting higher-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December.

