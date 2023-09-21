GE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/25/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/23, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 10/25/23. As a percentage of GE's recent stock price of $112.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $49.8142 per share, with $117.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.83.
In Thursday trading, General Electric Co shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SKOR
TECH Technical Analysis
AUUD Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.