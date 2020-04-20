GE enters into $15 bln loan agreement

April 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N entered into a revolving credit agreement for $15 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The current agreement is set to mature on April 17, 2023 and refinances the company's prior $20 billion revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature in May 2021.

The reduced loan size is a testimony to a changing bank landscape where companies seek to get better compensated for the risk they take to lend as volatility rattles the markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://bit.ly/2RStv8Q)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.