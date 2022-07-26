BioTech
GE cuts free cash flow forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

General Electric Co cut its full-year free cash flow forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate expects little relief from the global supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that hit its first-half results.

"Working capital will be pressured as GE protects customers from the impact of supply chain challenges, as well as Renewable Energy-related orders," the company said.

The pressure will see about $1 billion of free cash flow pushed "into the future", GE added.

The Boston-based company had said earlier this year it expects 2022 free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

