GE chief’s pay cut is a drop in the golden bucket

NEW YORK(Reuters Breakingviews) - For most people, giving up $10 million would be a humbling gesture. For General Electric boss Larry Culp, it’s a drop in the bucket. For shareholders in the $105 billion engine-maker, this token move is probably enough.

GE’s board snipped Culp’s bonus for 2022 in response to a year of shareholder anger and poor stock performance. The discontent centered on a giant bonus given to Culp when he joined in 2018, and whose terms GE adjusted in 2020 to lower the share price at which the chief executive’s riches paid out. A majority of shareholders objected to GE’s executive pay plans at last year’s annual meeting. The $10 million cut – equivalent to 181 years of wages for the average GE worker – is the result.

Investors have seen such acts of contrition before. Goldman Sachs cut Chief Executive David Solomon’s pay by $10 million in 2021 in response to the bank’s involvement in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery case. As with GE, the company was quick to point out that the man himself was blameless. But within a year, Goldman had given Solomon a special payout of $30 million, and this year has put his pay back up to $35 million, making him Wall Street’s best paid bank chief.

Culp’s cut may be similarly fleeting. Separately, GE is fighting a bid by one shareholder to cap so-called golden parachute awards by claiming that paying competitively is “even more important” since Culp plans to carve GE into three parts, which will be a difficult task. More importantly, in the context of his greater haul from GE, it’s a pittance. Culp stands to make $232 million if he can get GE’s share price up by 40% and keep it there. But even if he only raises the stock by 12%, he’ll claim $124 million.

That somewhat undermines the spirit of Culp’s sacrifice. Then again, GE is an underperforming giant trying to grow https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/capital-calls-1-25-22-cc amid major supply-chain challenges, and poised for a tricky breakup. In such moments, shareholders would presumably prefer a lavishly paid, competent CEO to a miserable one.

CONTEXT NEWS

- General Electric said Chief Executive Larry Culp would be eligible for a $5 million stock bonus in 2022, a $10 million reduction on the amount agreed in his employment package.

- A majority of shareholders rejected GE's executive pay plan at its 2021 annual meeting, in what was a non-binding advisory vote.

- Culp was awarded $22.7 million for his work in 2021, including a $2.5 million salary, a $4.2 million cash bonus and stock awards of $15 million.

- GE delivered a total return to shareholders of 9.7% in 2021, including reinvested dividends. The S&P 500 Index had a total return of 28.7% over the same period.

(Editing by Gina Chon and Sharon Lam)

