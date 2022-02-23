GE CEO sees 'strong' revenue growth despite challenges

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N expects to have "strong" revenue growth this year despite inflationary and supply-chain challenges, Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Wednesday.

The comments came days after the industrial conglomerate warned that supply and labor shortages along with inflation would pressure its profits through the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

