GE CEO sees aerospace supply chain problems persisting well into 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

May 31, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N CEO Larry Culp said on Wednesday that supply-chain problems affecting the company's aerospace business are expected to persist until the latter part of 2024.

"Everything that we see would suggest this is going to be a daily battle for the foreseeable future," Culp told a Bernstein Conference.

