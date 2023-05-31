GE CEO sees aerospace supply chain problems persisting well into 2024

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N CEO Larry Culp said on Wednesday that supply-chain problems affecting the company's aerospace business are expected to persist until the latter part of 2024.

"Everything that we see would suggest this is going to be a daily battle for the foreseeable future," Culp told a Bernstein Conference.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijith Ganapavaram; editing by Jason Neely)

