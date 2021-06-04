GE CEO says DOJ has concluded review of jet-leasing unit deal

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N Chief Executive Larry Culp on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice has concluded the review of a $30 billion deal to merge the company's jet-leasing unit with Ireland's AerCap AER.N and the transaction is expected to close later this year or early next year.

The deal was announced in March.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

