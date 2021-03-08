GE bonds rally on proposed sale of air leasing unit

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Mar 8 (IFR) - General Electric bonds are rallying by 10bp-27bp tighter in the secondary market Monday on news that the industrial company could sell its air leasing unit to AerCap for more than US$30bn.

GE and its financial subsidiary GE Capital, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB, have struggled to get its debt load under control amid a restructuring of the company under CEO Larry Culp Jr. In 2020, GE completed its US$20bn sale of biopharmaceutical unit Danaher and now the company is expected to best that with an even larger sale of GE Capital Aviation Services.

The company's 4.418% 2035s were the most actively traded moving 27bp tighter in early trading on Monday to 158bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data. Likewise, GE's 4.35% May 2050s were trading 15bp tighter at 147bp over Treasuries.

AerCap, on the other hand, saw the opposite response in the secondary. Air leasing companies were hit hard by the pandemic and still have not fully recovered as travel still remains restricted and consumer demand is low.

Although analysts expect air travel to pick up again in the second half of the year, the deal would be a major spend by AerCap by more than doubling its US$12bn of outstanding bonds and loans if the deal were to be funded with new debt, according to Refinitiv data.

AerCap's 3.875% January 2028s were trading 21bp wider early Monday at 160bp over Treasuries, while its 3.3% January 2023s were trading 22bp wider on the day to 115bp over Treasuries, MarketAxess data shows.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@refinitiv.com; 646.908.9370))