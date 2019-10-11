GE bonds experience volatility following deleveraging plan

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (IFR) - General Electric last Monday announced a series of moves to help pay down its looming debt stack and ease the burden of its outsized pension plan.

The moves were initially viewed as a positive for bond holders.

However, further examination highlights the continued uphill battle the challenged US industrial faces.

The storied US industrial froze pensions for about 20,000 salaried employees, pre-funded US$4bn-$5bn of mandatory pension contributions for 2021 and 2022 and offered a lump-sum payment to eligible former employees.

The actions announced last week, along with other debt-reducing moves earlier this year, could result in some US$25bn-$28bn of deleveraging, slightly above GE's previously stated US$25bn of planned debt reduction, according to Moody's.

"The news is another credit positive for the name and shows a commitment to de-risking the balance sheet, keeping us at an Outperform for now," CreditSights noted in a report.

The debt reduction covers a US$5bn debt tender offer completed in September; US$4bn-$6bn of pension plan actions; a US$12bn repayment of an intracompany loan from GE Capital; and close to US$1bn of debt maturities in 2020, according to Moody's.

Additionally, Moody's expects the company will have US$3bn to US$4bn of remaining proceeds from assets sales to use for further deleveraging actions.

Danaher priced a €6.25bn five-tranche bond in September to help fund its US$21bn purchase of GE's healthcare unit and US investors are eagerly waiting for a Danaher US dollar bond offering before year-end.

"GE has the upcoming sale of its biopharma business to Danaher and we would anticipate a good chunk of those proceeds earmarked for debt reduction," one investor said.

GE bond spreads moved some 6bp tighter on Monday's news of the changes to its pension plan but retraced that movement on Tuesday, in part due to a JP Morgan note emphasising the company's added liabilities.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa estimates that GE's pension deficit will increase by US$7bn this year due the steep decline in Treasury rates.

The change to the pension plan "merely offsets the US$7bn increase in added liability since year-end 2018, so really it does not represent any progress", Tusa said.

"We understand rates are outside of the company's control, but that is the point, it's a risk that is a known unknown and something we think is a key consideration to investing in, and running for that matter, a company with almost 1,000,000 people under entitlement."

At this rate, GE could still end 2020 with net debt of three times compared with its stated goal of 2.5 times, according to the JP Morgan note. The company would need an additional US$2bn in upside Ebitda to reach its stated target.

(This story will appear in the October 12 issue of IFR Magazine.)

