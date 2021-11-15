GE Aviation ready to look at acquisitions, eye on systems

Adds quotes, details

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - GE Aviation is ready to look at acquisitions if needed to bring in complementary technologies capable of shaping the future of flight, without waiting for a planned break-up of its parent General Electric GE.N, its top executive said on Monday.

"(If there is) alignment with our strategic goals and assuming that the business case makes sense, we are open to look at opportunities," GE Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery told Reuters.

"I want to be clear that our opportunities to be strategic in the market place are effective today," he said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow, adding such opportunities "probably run deeper and wider" in systems than in jet engines.

However, he stressed GE Aviation felt under "no pressure" to make external investments.

General Electric (GE) last week announced plans to spin off its businesses into three public companies, marking the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate.

The Boston-based company will separate the healthcare company in early 2023. It will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital and spin off the business in early 2024.

Following the split, it will become an aviation company, helmed by Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Culp.

The aviation company will inherit GE's other assets and liabilities, including its runoff insurance business.

Slattery said GE Aviation had not been placed under any restrictions by Culp or the board limiting its ability to look at adjacent technologies "or other inorganic opportunities" as long as they fit the strategy and had a good business case.

"If they do, we are not time-bound in terms of waiting until the spin-offs occur," Slattery said.

"When I think about our franchise footprint in commercial aviation, in military aviation and now increasingly in our systems business, those are the areas I want to continue to grow," he added.

"I think it is probably fair to say the opportunities to broaden the aperture ... probably run deeper and wider in our systems business than they would in inorganic (acquisition) opportunities on the commercial or military engine front."

Analysts say high-tech systems and associated technologies are key to the future of aircraft which will see a more seamless integration between powerplants and airframes than in the past.

GE Aviation's main competitor in engines for in-demand narrowbody commercial jet engines and in military jet engines, Pratt & Whitney, is part of the Raytheon Technologies RTX.N conglomerate that combines a broad slate of aircraft systems.

In the past three years, Culp has focused on reducing debt by selling assets, and improving cash flows by streamlining operations and cutting overhead costs.

After a $30 billion deal in March to merge GE's jet-leasing unit with Ireland's AerCap AER.N, Culp said GE would look to "play more offense" to grow its industrial business.

Since then, the company has pursued "bolt-on" acquisitions in the healthcare space.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.