GE aviation head David Joyce to retire

June 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday David Joyce, the chief executive of the company's aviation unit, would retire after 40 years with the industrial conglomerate.

John Slattery, the head of commercial aviation at Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA, will replace Joyce, the company said.

Slattery will assume the role of president and CEO of GE Aviation on Sept. 1, 2020.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.