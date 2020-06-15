BioTech
GE aviation head David Joyce to retire

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

June 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday David Joyce, the chief executive of the company's aviation unit, would retire after 40 years with the industrial conglomerate.

John Slattery, the head of commercial aviation at Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA, will replace Joyce, the company said.

Slattery will assume the role of president and CEO of GE Aviation on Sept. 1, 2020.

