GE Aviation CEO David Joyce To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Electric Company (GE) said Monday that David Joyce, vice chair of GE and president and chief executive officer of GE Aviation, will retire from the company after 40 years of service.

GE stated that John Slattery, Embraer's president and CEO of Commercial Aviation, has been appointed president- and CEO-elect of GE Aviation, effective July 13.

At GE Aviation, Slattery will run the provider of commercial and military jet engines and services, as well as avionics, digital solutions, and electrical power systems for aircraft.

GE said that Slattery will fully assume the role of president and CEO of GE Aviation on September 1, 2020, at which point Joyce will transition to non-executive chair of GE Aviation through December 31, 2020. Joyce also will continue as GE vice chair and advisor to GE Research through December 31, 2020, and subsequently will serve as strategic advisor to GE Aviation into 2021.

Slattery led Embraer's largest business, Commercial Aviation. As chief commercial officer and subsequently CEO of Commercial Aviation, Slattery was responsible for the business plan for the E2 through triple-certification of the E190-E2 in 2018, ahead of schedule. He previously served as Embraer's senior vice president of customer finance, risk, and asset management. Before joining to Embraer in 2011, Slattery spent 15 years in the aircraft financing and leasing space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.