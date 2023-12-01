GE Appliances Recalls Electric Cooktops

(RTTNews) - Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc., doing business as GE Appliances, is recalling about 11,000 units of electric cooktops in the United States citing risk for burn, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops manufactured from July 2022 through September 2022. The affected serial numbers begins with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST.

The recalled cooktops come with black or white glass cooktop surfaces. They have four radiant burners with four corresponding "Hot Cooktop" lights and four burner control knobs located on the right side of the cooking surface.

The products, manufactured domestically, were sold at major home improvement and appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe's and The Home Depot, from July 2022 through 2023 for between $1,110 and $1,220.

According to the agency, the cooktop's burners can remain on after use, even after being turned to the "off" position, posing a burn hazard to consumers. The issue is due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022. The recall was initiated after the Louisville, Kentucky-based firm received 83 reports of incidents in which a burner failed to regulate temperature accurately and/or power off when the knob was turned to the "off" position. However, no injuries have been reported to dte related to the recalled products.

Consumers are urged to contact GE Appliances to arrange for free installation of a replacement burner knob assembly.

In similar recalls, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Electrolux Home Products Inc., affiliated to Swedish home appliance major Electrolux AB, in September called back about 77,000 units of Frigidaire gas cooktops citing risk of gas leak and fire hazard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.