Markets

GE Appliances Announces $3 Bln Investment Over Next 5 Years To Expand U.S. Manufacturing

August 13, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Appliances, a Haier company, Wednesday announced a plan to invest more than $3 billion over the next five years in its U.S. operations, workforce, and communities.

The company said it will expand its air conditioning and water heating portfolio, increase production output across all product lines, and further modernize its 11 U.S. manufacturing plants with new automation and capital equipment.

The first phase of investments will begin at GE Appliances plants in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Upon completion of this plan, GE Appliances will have invested $6.5 billion across its U.S. manufacturing plants and nationwide distribution network since 2016.

This $3 billion announcement marks the second-largest investment in GE Appliances' history and that of the U.S. appliance industry - surpassed only by the creation of Appliance Park in the 1950s, the company's global headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities," said Kevin Nolan, President and CEO of GE Appliances. "No other appliance company over the last decade has invested more in U.S. manufacturing than we have, and our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.