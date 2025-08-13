GE Appliances Announces $3 Bln Investment Over Next 5 Years To Expand U.S. Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - GE Appliances, a Haier company, Wednesday announced a plan to invest more than $3 billion over the next five years in its U.S. operations, workforce, and communities.

The company said it will expand its air conditioning and water heating portfolio, increase production output across all product lines, and further modernize its 11 U.S. manufacturing plants with new automation and capital equipment.

The first phase of investments will begin at GE Appliances plants in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Upon completion of this plan, GE Appliances will have invested $6.5 billion across its U.S. manufacturing plants and nationwide distribution network since 2016.

This $3 billion announcement marks the second-largest investment in GE Appliances' history and that of the U.S. appliance industry - surpassed only by the creation of Appliance Park in the 1950s, the company's global headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities," said Kevin Nolan, President and CEO of GE Appliances. "No other appliance company over the last decade has invested more in U.S. manufacturing than we have, and our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future."

