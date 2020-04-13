Markets
GE

GE Announces Actions To De-risk Its Balance Sheet - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GE (GE) announced the company is launching a strategic debt issuance to fund an immediate tender for GE bonds maturing through 2024. As part of its deleveraging plan, using proceeds from the BioPharma deal, GE also repaid $6 billion of its intercompany loan to GE Capital. Also, GE Capital is launching a tender targeting up to $9 billion of debt maturing in 2020.

GE CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, "With net proceeds of about $20 billion from the sale of BioPharma now in hand, we are taking swift actions to de-risk and de-lever our balance sheet and prudently manage our liquidity amid a challenging external environment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular