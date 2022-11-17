Markets
GE

GE Announces $80 Mln Investment To Expand Contrast Media Production Capacity

November 17, 2022 — 07:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare said that its pharmaceutical Diagnostics business will invest $80 million to increase manufacturing capacity by 30 percent at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) site in Lindesnes, Norway. The investment is creating around 100 new jobs.

Iohexol and iodixanol API are used in more than 100 million patient doses of GE iodinated contrast media annually, equivalent to three patient procedures every second.

The new investment, coupled with the recent opening of a new production line at GE Healthcare's Cork, Ireland, fill and finish facility, aims to enable the production of 30 million more patient doses per year by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.