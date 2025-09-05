GE and BETA Partner to Strengthen Hybrid Electric Aviation Capabilities

GE Aerospace GE recently entered into a partnership and equity investment agreement with BETA Technologies Inc. (“BETA”), pending regulatory approval. The collaboration aims to advance the development of hybrid electric aviation by pairing BETA’s strong innovation capabilities with GE’s industry expertise.



Based in South Burlington, VT, BETA is engaged in producing, designing and offering electric aircraft, propulsion systems, components and charging solutions to operators across the globe. BETA develops advanced technologies that support safe and cost-efficient operations across the cargo, logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets.

Inside the Headlines

This deal is in sync with GE Aerospace’s goal of boosting the development of hybrid electric propulsion systems. This partnership is built on BETA’s proficiency in permanent magnet electric generators (PMGs) with GE’s leadership in engine solutions.



Per the latest deal, the two companies will focus on creating a hybrid electric turbogenerator for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) applications. It will be intended for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, upcoming BETA aircraft models and other possible uses. The collaboration will leverage GE’s strong innovation capabilities and expertise in CT7 and T700 engines, along with BETA’s proficiency in advanced PMG systems. This will enable both companies to develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator that offers customers greater range, payload and enhanced engine performance.



Also, subject to regulatory conditions, GE Aerospace is expected to invest $300 million in BETA. The company will have the right to appoint a director to BETA’s board.

GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GE Aerospace is benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across the commercial and defense sectors. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline and airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 41.6% compared with the industry’s 23.3% growth.



