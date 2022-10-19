GE, AMC Health Team Up In Remote Patient Monitoring

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare (GE) and AMC Health have teamed up to allow clinicians to offer Remote Patient Monitoring, enabling more patients to continue to receive quality care from the comfort of their homes.

The combination of GE Healthcare's acute patient monitoring facilities in the hospital setting, along with AMC Health's expertise in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions leveraging an FDA Class II 510(k)-cleared platform with analytics will extend the continuum of non-acute care for patients after being discharged from the hospital.

Nearly half of all Americans have a chronic disease and almost a third of the population lives with multiple chronic conditions, contributing to 90 percent of the $4 trillion annual national health care expenditure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.