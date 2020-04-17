Commodities
GE

GE aircraft leasing unit cancels 69 737 MAX orders

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co's aircraft leasing subsidiary canceled 69 orders for Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets on Friday, as it evaluates its order book in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds details, background

April 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's GE.N aircraft leasing subsidiary canceled 69 orders for Boeing Co's BA.N grounded 737 MAX jets on Friday, as it evaluates its order book in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for airplanes has taken a beating as the virus outbreak brought travel to virtual halt, forcing several airlines to defer deliveries of planes to a later date.

"Today's agreement will help GECAS better align our available fleet with the needs of our global customer base," said Greg Conlon, chief executive officer of GECAS, in a statement.

The move comes days after Boeing posted a total of 150 737 MAX cancellations in March, including 75 previously reported from Irish leasing company Avolon. The remaining 75 cancellations were from buyers including Brazil's GOL GOLL4.SA.

The unit, GECAS, maintains 29 MAX aircraft in its fleet and has 82 jets on order from Boeing, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE BA

Other Topics

US Markets BioTech Companies

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular