GE aircraft leasing unit cancels 69 737 MAX orders

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

April 17 (Reuters) - The aircraft leasing subsidiary of General Electric Co GE.N, GECAS, said on Friday it was canceling 69 orders for Boeing Co's BA.N grounded 737 MAX jets.

GECAS maintains 29 MAX aircraft in its fleet and 82 on order, the company said.

