GE aircraft leasing unit cancels 69 737 MAX orders

April 17 (Reuters) - The aircraft leasing subsidiary of General Electric Co GE.N, GECAS, said on Friday it was canceling 69 orders for Boeing Co's BA.N grounded 737 MAX jets.

GECAS maintains 29 MAX aircraft in its fleet and 82 on order, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.