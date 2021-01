Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday it was proposing to freeze the accrual of pension benefits for about 2,800 employees in the United Kingdom. (https://invent.ge/38Ynctf)

