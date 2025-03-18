GE Aerospace Wins Deal From U.S. Air Force to Supply F110 Engines

GE Aerospace GE recently secured an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver F110-GE-129 engines for the latter’s F-15 and F-16 aircraft that are managed by allied nations across the globe. The deal is valued at $5 billion.



GE’s F110 engine is a well-known and proven platform for its performance and reliability in military applications. The engine has lodged more than 11 million flight hours and holds the record for the highest thrust in its class. It also marked a milestone of 40 years of uninterrupted production and improvement.



Per the latest deal, GE will supply engines and spare parts to the U.S. Air Force. The company will also be responsible for providing associated services. The latest order is a testimony to the long-standing collaboration between GE Aerospace and the U.S. Air Force.



Lately, GE has received a series of deals, which are likely to drive its growth. In January, the company secured a contract from the Polish Armed Forces to deliver 210 T700 engines for the latter’s 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters.



Also, in June 2024, GE Aerospace received an IDIQ contract from the U.S. Army for the continued manufacturing of up to 950 T700 engines. This will support the requirements of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales programs through 2029.

GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GE Aerospace is benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across commercial and defense sectors. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline and airframer dynamics, and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 22.6% against the industry’s 4.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

