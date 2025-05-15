GE Aerospace Wins Deal From Qatar Airways to Supply Engines

GE Aerospace GE recently secured a contract from Qatar Airways to supply GE9X and GEnx engines. This marks the largest widebody engine deal in GE’s history.



Since the launch of GEnx, the engine family has completed more than 62 million flight hours. Of late, more than 3,600 of these engines are in service and backlog, which includes the spare units. The GEnx engine is installed in two-thirds of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently in service.



Per the deal, GE Aerospace will supply more than 400 engines, which include 60 GE9X and 260 GEnx engines, along with other spare parts, to power Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-9 and 787 aircraft fleet. The latest contract will also involve GE providing maintenance, repair and overhaul services to Qatar Airways for the GEnx and GE9X engines.



This order is a testimony to the long-standing collaboration between GE Aerospace and Qatar Airways, which currently has a strong GE-powered fleet. This new deal increases the airline’s total GE9X engine count to 248 and adds a significant number of GEnx engines to support its growing Boeing 787 fleet.

GE’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GE Aerospace is benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across the commercial and defense sectors. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline and airframer dynamics, and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 25.8% compared with the industry’s 8.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



