GE Aerospace vs. StandardAero: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

GE Aerospace dominates the engine manufacturing market, with a massive installed base that drives consistent service revenue.

StandardAero operates as a leading independent provider of aviation maintenance and repair, with a focus on long-term service agreements.

Which aerospace contender offers the best flight path for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than GE Aerospace ›

The aerospace sector is soaring as global flight demand reaches new heights. If you’re choosing between GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO), which stock is the better buy?

GE Aerospace operates primarily as an engine manufacturer with a massive global footprint of commercial and military turbines. StandardAero serves as an independent provider of maintenance and repair services across the entire aviation ecosystem. Both companies benefit from increased flight activity, but they operate at different stages of the aircraft life cycle.

The case for GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace sells jet and turboprop engines to commercial, military, and business aviation clients, relying on a massive installed base of over 44,000 commercial engines that generate high-margin service revenue for decades. The company maintains a strong competitive position as a leading manufacturer for the world's most popular aircraft while operating within the industrial stocks category. It serves a diverse range of customers across the global aviation landscape by providing both original equipment and comprehensive long-term maintenance solutions.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached nearly $45.9 billion, growing roughly 18.5% year over year. This expansion helped GE achieve net income of close to $8.7 billion, resulting in a net margin of approximately 19%. Net income refers to the total profit remaining after all expenses and taxes are paid, serving as a key indicator of bottom-line success.

As of GE’s December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.1. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity to show how much the company relies on borrowed money. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term bills, is nearly 1. GE generated roughly $7.3 billion in free cash flow, which represents the cash remaining after paying for property and equipment.

The case for StandardAero

StandardAero provides aftermarket services like maintenance and repair for aircraft engines to approximately 5,000 global clients. Roughly 80% of its revenue comes from long-term agreements, though its top four manufacturer customers account for approximately 36% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business because the loss of one major partner could significantly impact overall results.

For fiscal 2025, StandardAero reported nearly $6.1 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately 15.8% over the previous year. It achieved net income of about $277.4 million, with a net margin of nearly 4.6%. The company has shown significant improvement in profitability, moving from a net loss in earlier years to its current positive operating state as maintenance demand remains high.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, StandardAero maintained a current ratio of roughly 2.2. This indicates a strong ability to cover short-term liabilities using current assets like cash and inventory. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.9, showing a balanced capital structure. Free cash flow for the period reached nearly $234.3 million after accounting for capital expenditures, providing capital for future facility expansions.

Risk profile comparison

GE Aerospace faces risks from global supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in raw material costs. The company is also exposed to geopolitical tensions that could impact defense spending or international travel demand. Competition from other major engine manufacturers like RTX (NYSE:RTX) or Safran (OTC:SAFRY) remains a constant pressure on market share and pricing power.

StandardAero carries substantial indebtedness of about $2.247 billion, which could limit its financial flexibility. The business depends heavily on authorizations from manufacturers like Rolls-Royce (OTC:RYCEY) and Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) to perform repairs. Additionally, the company is remediating material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, which may impact investor confidence and the accuracy of its financial statements.

Valuation comparison

StandardAero carries a significantly lower valuation based on its forward P/E, which tracks the share price against future earnings estimates, and its P/S ratio.

Metric GE Aerospace StandardAero Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 48.5 23.2 246.5 P/S ratio 8.3 1.6

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

One thing I find appealing about GE Aerospace is that its former parent company, General Electric, has a long history in the public markets. In fact, General Electric was part of the original 12 Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents. GE Aerospace has been publicly traded since 2024, but its parent company's long history and pedigree suggest it knows how to execute. GE Aerospace is also one of the largest businesses in the industrials space. Finally, I like that it pays a (modest) dividend.



StandardAero was a privately held company until 2024. It's had some issues reconciling how it reports its financials now that it's publicly traded, which I don't love, but that's not uncommon for companies making the transition from private ownership. On a purely valuation basis, StandardAero's stock is far more attractive than shares of GE Aerospace.



The conservative investor in me would probably prefer to buy GE Aerospace. The company has been in the aviation business in some shape or form for more than 100 years and has a massive installed base. It's also a much larger company than StandardAero. (We're talking a market cap of about $380 billion for GE versus $10 billion for StandardAero; it's like comparing a whale to a trout.) I think GE Aerospace's somewhat lofty valuation is partly because investors are paying for the perceived safety of an industrial giant.

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Erin Kennedy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace, Honeywell Technologies, RTX, Rolls-Royce, Safran, and StandardAero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.