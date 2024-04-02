News & Insights

Markets
GE

GE Aerospace To Begin Trading On NYSE - Quick Facts

April 02, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker, GE, from April 2, 2024. GE Aerospace has an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial engines and approximately 26,000 military and defense engines around the world.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr., said, "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete - today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE."

Holders of GE common stock were entitled to receive one share of GE Vernova stock for every four shares of GE common stock held. GE Aerospace will issue first quarter 2024 earnings on April 23, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.