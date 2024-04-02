GE Aerospace To Begin Trading On NYSE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker, GE, from April 2, 2024. GE Aerospace has an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial engines and approximately 26,000 military and defense engines around the world.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr., said, "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete - today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE."

Holders of GE common stock were entitled to receive one share of GE Vernova stock for every four shares of GE common stock held. GE Aerospace will issue first quarter 2024 earnings on April 23, 2024.

