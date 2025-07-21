GE Aerospace Stock (GE) Opinions on Latest Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about GE Aerospace have been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest earnings report, which showcased a significant revenue increase and a substantial jump in net income. Many users are impressed by the strong performance across both commercial and defense sectors, with particular excitement around the growth in parts and services. The post-split restructuring of the company has also sparked conversations about its strategic direction.

However, not all feedback is uniformly positive, as some users on X have pointed out the stock's lackluster price movement despite the stellar earnings, raising questions about potential valuation concerns. There are also mentions of rising short interest, with a few expressing skepticism about the sustainability of the current rally. This mix of perspectives keeps the dialogue around GE dynamic and closely watched by investors.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

GE Aerospace Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

GE Aerospace Insider Trading Activity

GE Aerospace insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $2,377,966 .

. MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,111 shares for an estimated $1,358,949 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,061 shares for an estimated $998,377.

GE Aerospace Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,311 institutional investors add shares of GE Aerospace stock to their portfolio, and 987 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GE Aerospace Government Contracts

We have seen $3,355,853,825 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GE Aerospace Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

GE Aerospace Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $309.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $321.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $222.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 01/24/2025

