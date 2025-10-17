GE Aerospace Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

GE Aerospace GE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.34 billion, indicating growth of 15.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.46 per share, which has been stable in the past 60 days. The figure indicates growth of 27% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 16.1% on average. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $1.66 per share beat the consensus estimate of $1.43 by 16.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for GE Aerospace this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped GE’s Quarterly Performance

GE’s robust installed base and the higher utilization of engine platforms across commercial and defense end markets are anticipated to drive results in the third quarter. Strong demand for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines and related services, supported by growth in air traffic, fleet renewal and expansion activities, is likely to have benefited the Commercial Engines & Services business. The consensus estimate for the segment’s third-quarter revenues is pinned at $8.25 billion, indicating 17.8% growth on a year-over-year basis.



The Defense & Propulsion Technologies business is anticipated to have performed well, backed by strong demand for the company’s propulsion & additive technologies, critical aircraft systems and aftermarket services in the defense sector. Robust U.S. & international defense budgets, heightened geopolitical tensions and positive airline & airframer dynamics are anticipated to have supported the segment’s performance in the third quarter. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a 12.5% year-over-year increase.



GE Aerospace has been making investments to expand and upgrade manufacturing facilities in the United States and overseas. These investments are likely to have enabled the company to boost its operational capacities and cater to the increased demand from its commercial and defense customers. This, along with its focus on operational execution, robust backlog level and aim to generate healthy free cash flow, is likely to have bolstered its performance.



However, the company has been incurring high costs and operating expenses across certain projects, which are likely to have weighed on its performance. Also, supply-chain challenges, such as the availability of raw materials and labor shortages, especially in the aerospace and defense markets, are likely to have affected GE’s delivery of finished products to its customers within the stipulated time.

GE Aerospace Price and EPS Surprise

GE Aerospace price-eps-surprise | GE Aerospace Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for GE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: GE has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.49 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: GE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



ITT Inc. ITT has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



ITT’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.5%.



Honeywell International Inc. HON has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23.



Honeywell’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7%.



3M Company MMM has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21.



3M’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.4%.

