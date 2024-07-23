News & Insights

GE Aerospace Secures Order From American Airlines For 180 CF34-8E Engines

July 23, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, GE Aerospace (GE) announced that it has secured an order for 180 CF34-8E engines, along with spare parts, to equip American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL) 90 new Embraer 175 regional jets.

Russell Stokes, president and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace said, "This order, along with the CFM deals announced this spring with American, highlight our continued success at providing our customers industry-leading products and services."

The company also noted that all CF34 engines are capable of running on certified SAF fuel blends.

Currently, GE's stock is trading at $166.79, up 2.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

