GE Aerospace reports Q3 EPS $1.15, consensus $1.14

Reports Q3 adjusted revenue $8.94B, consensus $9.02B. Reports Q3 adjusted free cash flow $1.81B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GE:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- GE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- GE Aerospace price target raised to $225 from $201 at Bernstein
- GE Aerospace price target raised to $216 from $198 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.