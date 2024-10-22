GE Aerospace Q3 Results Top Estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), previously General Electric Co., reported Tuesday that net income attributable to common shareowners for the third quarter soared to $1.85 billion or $1.70 per share from $261 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners were $1.71 billion or $1.56 per share, sharply higher than $215 billion or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.15 per share, compared to last year's $0.92 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 6 percent to $9.84 billion from $9.30 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Adjusted revenue was also up 6 percent.

