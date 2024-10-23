GE Aerospace price target raised to $210 from $205 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on GE Aerospace (GE) to $210 from $205 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm thinks the Q3 selloff is less a matter of the story changing and more about expectations getting too far ahead. Wells is also raising its 2024-26 estimates.

