GE Aerospace price target lowered to $200 from $210 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert lowered the firm’s price target on GE Aerospace (GE) to $200 from $210 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Shop visit shortfall and supply chain execution pressured the stock, and while the company raised its 2024 guidance across most metrics, it now guides to LEAP deliveries down 10% for the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

